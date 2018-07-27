PROVO — Although BYU put out a depth chart for the offensive line during football media day back on June 22, it means relatively little in the mind of new offensive line coach Ryan Pugh.

Sure, the depth chart reflects position progress relative to spring practice performance, and those listed first will likely receive the first shot at starting reps at the outset of fall practices. But nothing is set in stone, which is a theme Pugh and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes have been outspoken about during interviews.

One player who is listed as a starter on the depth chart currently is senior Austin Hoyt, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder saw a lot of action as a sophomore before starting every game last season.

But past performances counted for almost nothing when the new offensive staff entered the building.

"You really don't know what to expect," Hoyt said. "You hear things, but you never really know what a new coaching staff is going to establish and value. But it's been good."

Hoyt recalls meeting Pugh in that first meeting and could tell almost immediately that he would be bringing something different.

“At first I was struck at how young he was. He’s only a few years older than some of us,” Hoyt said. “But you could immediately tell how intense he was and how focused he was. He brings a lot of excitement.”

Pugh's style of coaching rubbed off well on Hoyt and others throughout the spring. Overall coaches state good progress made while making certain no one is satisfied with any strides made, hoping to parlay good spring performances into good offseason work, and finally into everyone being at their best come fall.

“My challenge to each and every one of them was to build upon everything we learned in spring and return to fall camp a better football player,” Pugh said. “It will only take a few hours to tell which guys have worked and which ones probably didn’t put in the time necessary.”

Hoyt represents a seasoned veteran at the position group, along with returning starters Thomas Shoaf, and perhaps Lui Lapuaho, if he proves healthy enough to perform. The rest of the group is made up of underclassmen, most of whom returned home from LDS Church mission service over a year ago or joined the program as a transfer, in the case of Tristen Hoge.

The promising young group of talent is headed by players such as Brady Christensen, Chandon Herring, Kieffer Longson, James Empey and Harris LaChance, among others. Collectively the new up-and-coming offensive linemen impressed throughout spring and into offseason workouts.

“You could definitely notice the better depth during spring practices,” Hoyt said. “In the past it’s thin, but a lot of the young guys have developed and they’re really pushing us, which is great.”

Quality depth is something BYU teams have lacked in recent years, especially along the offensive front, although the new NCAA redshirt rule should help implement more able bodies. The new rule holds players can play up to four games and still redshirt for that season.

Coaches will work to determine who exactly will play and how much starting with the opening of fall practices. But who starts the season may not be who ends it, as Pugh is focused on continued development throughout the football season.

“I believe in giving guys opportunities. It’s never too late in a season to say a kid doesn’t have a chance to contribute that year,” Pugh said. “There’s always continued development.”

As for Hoyt, he believes this year's unit could prove the best he's been a part of.

"I'm really excited about the potential we have," he said. "I really like how we came out of spring practices and, like I said, we have a lot of guys who can help and even push those who ultimately get to start."