ROY — They helped bring home the bacon and then hammed it up for the cameras.

Two Roy police officers got an unusual call Friday morning that resulted in four large pigs being returned to their homes — and a lot of puns.

Four pigs somehow managed to get out of their pen Friday near 4450 South and 3100 West in Roy. When officer Stuart Hackworth and his partner arrived, they found two pigs in a neighbor's yard and two cooling off in a puddle of water in the driveway of a nearby church.

The officers kept the pigs contained as they searched for their owners. Eventually, the owner came out with a bucket of food and was able to lead the pigs back onto their property.

"No pigs were harmed," police wrote on their Facebook page, making light of the fact that no animals or officers were injured.