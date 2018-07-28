Kudos to Rep. Mia Love for having the courage to vote against HCR119, which claimed that a carbon tax would be harmful to the economy. The truth is that not only would a carbon tax be the most efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it could actually benefit the economy.

For example, Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s proposal would return 100 percent of the revenue from taxed fossil fuels to American households, and a third-party economic analysis found that it would increase GDP and employment over 20 years.

Unfortunately, HCR119 passed the House. But thank you, Rep. Love, for joining five other Republicans in voting against this short-sighted resolution. History will vindicate your position.

Anders Hart

Providence, Cache County