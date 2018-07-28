Utah’s employment successes present policymakers with an unexpected economic challenge. While the Beehive State’s economic growth is the envy of the nation, that growth comes with its own set of policy conundrums.

Utah’s nation-leading job growth rate has received a fair amount of well-deserved local and national attention. Less well-known is that Utah is also experiencing solid wage growth. Economists have rightly cautioned that a strong economy requires job growth as well as wage growth — something that’s not happening at the national level. So why would experiencing growth in both the economy and wages in Utah be a reason for caution?

Simultaneous growth in jobs and wages places enormous demands on infrastructure and housing. In the absence of increased investment in these critical resources, roads become increasingly congested and housing prices climb out of reach for all but the most affluent.

Housing prices in Utah already reflect the beginning of this trend. Although the state is No. 1 in the nation for home growth, it hasn’t had enough to keep pace with demand. Access to affordable housing is shrinking, especially in metro areas such as Salt Lake City, which is now on the list of the 20 least affordable places to live in the country. Consequently, the divide between the rich and the poor widens as income inequality rises.

Just look at the Washington, D.C., area in the late 1990s — something of a poster child for unmanaged growth. After experiencing rapid job and wage growth for a number of years, it became the most congested city in America, and skyrocketing housing prices forced middle-class workers to the increasingly distant suburbs or to high-density, lower-quality apartment complexes in less desirable neighborhoods with substandard schools.

Fortunately, Utah already has infrastructure and housing investment on the policy radar. But at the current growth rates, any delays in making those investments could have major negative consequences.

For instance, Utah has its own example of poor planning in the design of the interchange at I-15 and Timpanogos Highway in Utah County. The current interchange is inadequate for the population boom that has occurred in the area despite the Utah Department of Transportation’s best efforts to encourage a higher-capacity interchange that anticipated rapid growth. Now the state is building a much more expensive interchange that is tightly constrained by the many newly constructed adjacent buildings. This intersection is ground zero for Utah’s high job and wage growth region.

While it feels great to be among the leaders in the nation in job and wage growth, Utah cannot become complacent about the investment in roads, housing, schools and other critical resources needed to support that growth. The rest of the country may be trying to model Utah’s economic successes in general and wage growth in particular, but state and local policymakers need to stay focused on making the investments necessary to ensure this growth leads to a brighter, and less congested, future.