Despite left-leaning media outlets lambasting President Donald Trump over superficial claims of weakness against the Russian leader, Trump has been considerably harder on Putin than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

For starters, back in 2012 during the third presidential debate, former governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney was mocked by Obama for claiming Russia to be “the biggest geopolitical threat facing America,” suggesting Romney wanted to bring back foreign policy of the 1980s.

Flash forward to today’s breaking news, you’ll find that 12 Russian military officers were indicted for attempted meddling with the 2016 presidential election.

At the recent NATO summit, Trump was quick to criticize Germany for expending little more than 1 percent of its GDP on defense while complaining about Russia’s aggressiveness, albeit while importing massive natural gas resources from Russia: “Germany is totally controlled by Russia … They will be getting between 60 and 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline, and you tell me if that is appropriate because I think it's not.”

Trump’s statement is motivated by a desire to strengthen NATO. The idea here is that we want our fellow NATO leaders pushing for stronger defense, as opposed to being subjects to Russia’s power in trade and relying overly on the U.S. in times of crisis.

The 2 percent commitment of NATO forces’ GDP on military spending agreed upon between the U.S. and NATO allies, that went highly ignored during the Obama administration, is now being addressed by NATO leaders in an emergency conference thanks to Trump’s insightful comments.

Furthermore, both presidents have taken contrasting steps in handling Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

It was Trump on December 2017 who approved the sale of defensive lethal arms to Ukraine’s government for the purpose of defending the country's soil from ongoing Russian aggression. In doing so, the Trump administration both enhanced the Ukrainian army’s defense ability and sent a clear message to the Russian government — "Back off!"

With Obama in control of the presidency, there was an effort to support Ukrainian military forces. For example, the U.S. supplied the nation with counterbattery radars, drones and secure communication equipment. However, the Obama administration directly opposed arming those soldiers with lethal weapons, even with bipartisan agreement coming from Congress to provide such weapons to Ukraine.

Nothing was gained from Obama’s reluctance and unwillingness to take the action needed in supporting Ukraine, instead his policies neglected America’s role in maintaining democracy abroad.

Furthermore, it was the sitting president who crossed Obama’s red line by launching missiles and bombs at Syria, killing an estimated 200 Russian mercenaries. This was an act the Obama team would never dare to do, seeing as how the State Department was reluctant to act against the Syrian regime’s alleged use of chemical weapons, out of fear that confrontation with President Vladimir Putin, an ally of dictator Bashar al-Assad, would arise. As a consequence, Syria was left open to Russia’s sphere of influence.

To suggest Trump’s actions — his rhetoric leaves much room for improvement — are serving Putin’s authoritarian regime, is intellectually dishonest and based on extreme bias and not the reality at hand.