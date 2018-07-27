An article in the Deseret News by Brian King, minority leader in the Utah House of Representatives ("We lack this fundamental attribute Utah pioneers once had," July 24), discussed many of the attributes possessed by pioneers who settled our country and this state. He lists courage, hard work, faith and a willingness to work together and sacrifice greatly to help one another. King asserts that in these times, we lack the willingness to sacrifice for the good of those around us, choosing instead short-term self-interest or group loyalty over the health of the country as a whole. He says we fail to speak up and take a stand against the selfishness, egotism and factional thinking that plague us now. It's clear he's denigrating the majority.

I think King is completely wrong about our day. Not long ago, most Utahns and most citizens across this great nation banded together, took a stand and spoke decisively for the good of our country and their fellow citizens. They voted for the appointment of Supreme Court and federal court judges who would uphold law and our Constitution, not make law. They voted against an open southern border to help protect our citizens from illegals and drugs. They voted against sanctuary for convicted felons who are illegal aliens. They voted for lower taxes to keep more of their hard-earned money for their families. They voted for more jobs, a return of manufacturing jobs and a better economy. They voted for fair trade to benefit American workers. They voted for a strong commander-in-chief who would not bow to foreign leaders or apologize for America. They voted for a leader who is not afraid to publicly thank God or to say for God to bless America. They voted for a strong military, realizing peace comes through strength. They voted against socialized medicine. They voted for development of our own resources, such as coal, gas and oil, which we have in abundance. They voted against overburdening government regulations, which stifle growth. They voted for honesty and accountability in the news media. Unlike most politicians, particularly of the minority across the nation, the outsider skilled businessman they elected is truly striving mightily and succeeding to deliver what we voted for, which will make America better for everyone, even the minority.

Ron Paxton

Perry