MURRAY — Murray police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to detonate bombs in Murray Park, forcing the evacuation of the park.

On Wednesday afternoon, police received a report of a man who claimed to have a bomb in his backpack and "was going to go out with 'suicide by cop,'" according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

When officers located the man in the park, 296 E Murray Park Ave., he "threatened to blow up himself and police" and "stated multiple times he had a bomb and stated he had planted other bombs in the park. The man told police the bombs were on timers and would explode if we did not meet his demands," the report states.

Because of his threats, police were forced to evacuate the park.

"The stand-off resulted in a large police response and lasted about two hours before Marc finally complied with police orders," according to the report.

Marc Christopher Mason-Lervick, 36, was arrested for investigation of making a terroristic threat, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an arrest.

No one was injured.