Dixie State football coach Shay McClure, senior offensive lineman Tevia Tolutau and junior safety Mike Jones will represent the Trailblazers at the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Kickoff on Monday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The annual RMAC Kickoff serves as the conference's media day with all 11 football head coaches, along with student-athletes from each institution, coming together for 10-minute press conferences. The event is slated to run from 8 a.m. to noon, with Dixie State's 10-minute press conference session scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

The RMAC Kickoff will also feature one-on-one interviews, Pick-Six interviews and RMAC Carpool Karaoke. All press conferences will be streamed live on the RMAC Network. Follow Dixie State Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout the event.

Tolutau started all 11 games on the offensive line during the 2017 season and marks one of just two returning starters up front for the Trailblazers in the 2018 campaign.

Jones earned RMAC honorable mention honors in 2017, finishing the year with 84 tackles to go with five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

For a detailed schedule of the event, as well as information on all the RMAC schools, the coaches and the players attending, visit the RMAC Football Kickoff Page.