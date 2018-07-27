Bryan Tran, who works for CHG Healthcare, carefully stacks cans of healthy food as employees spent Friday morning participating in Salt Lake County Health Department’s annual “Foodstruction” community event in an effort to promote healthy living. The company kicked off the weeklong event at the West Jordan Library by using over 1,100 donated food cans to build a massive sculpture for display in West Jordan on Friday. Throughout the week, other Salt Lake County companies will also be working with local libraries to create food sculptures, and the public is invited to vote for their favorite designs and donate healthy food items in designated bins. Once the voting is complete, the food will be donated back to the local community.