Utah State’s Mountain West football game at Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 20, begins at 12:30 p.m. MT, it was announced Friday.

Utah State also announced kickoff times for six other games on Thursday, including five of its home games. USU’s first two home games of the season both kick off at 6 p.m., as the Aggies host New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Sept. 13. USU begins Mountain West play the following weekend as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a game that will be televised nationally on one of the ESPN networks. A start time and television provider for that game will be announced in mid-September.

Utah State’s three remaining Mountain West home games will all be 2 p.m. starts as it hosts UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13; New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27; and San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Furthermore, Utah State’s road game at Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 17, will begin at noon.

Broadcast outlet information for the seven games listed will be announced in the coming weeks.

Utah State opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network and begin at 5 p.m.