OGDEN — The Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden has named a new executive editor to oversee its newsroom in addition to her current post directing the Daily Herald in Provo.

The Standard-Examiner reported Jordan Carroll's new role Friday, two months after it was sold to the Provo newspaper's West Virginia-based parent company. Twenty-one people were laid off at the Standard-Examiner, including five in the newsroom.

Carroll acknowledges the transition has been "bumpy," but said good changes are coming and asked readers for patience.

Carroll is a Texas native who graduated from Brigham Young University and has worked for the Daily Herald for six years, three of them in the top newsroom position.

Publisher Rhett Long says she is "young in age, but really old in wisdom," and he appreciates that she will challenge him on tough decisions.