FARMINGTON — A 20-year-old man will serve at least the next five years in a Utah prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

The Standard-Examiner reports Layton resident Bostin Cole Osborn-Crookston was sentenced Wednesday after police say he shot Ogden resident Bryan Brooks Jr. in the face Jan. 29, 2017, in Layton during a drug deal gone awry.

Brooks died from his injuries the following day.

Osborn-Crookston pleaded guilty to amended charges on March 7. He was originally charged with first-degree felony murder, which was later reduced to a second-degree felony manslaughter charge as a part of his plea.

Osborn-Crookston was given credit for time served in the Davis County Jail, which as of Wednesday was 541 days.

It was not immediately clear when Osborn-Crookston will be transferred to a Utah prison to serve his sentence.