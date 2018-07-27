The New York Times just showed the 2016 presidential election as it’s never been seen before.

The New York Times' The Upshot put together an extremely detailed map of how every state, county, city and town voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Some areas show overwhelming support for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But small pockets still existed in those giant areas where results went the other way.

What it shows about Utah: Utah voted overwhelmingly red across the state. But pockets of blue appeared in Salt Lake County, as well as Park City and Ogden areas.

Screenshot, NYT The New York Times just showed off the 2016 presidential election as it’s never been seen before. This screenshot shows Ogden and Salt Lake City as pockets in a sea of red.

West Valley City, Taylorsville and West Jordan showed mostly blue areas with little pockets of red in between, too.

Screenshot, NYT The New York Times just showed off the 2016 presidential election as it’s never been seen before. This screenshot shows various pockets of red amid blue-leaning areas in Salt Lake County.

Enclaves: The report showed there are ethnic and religious voting enclaves, too.

For example, Dallas Baptist University voted for Trump, even though the Dallas metro area leaned toward Clinton.

Cities: Other major metropolitan areas showed a similar trend. In areas like Detroit, Baltimore and Minneapolis-St. Paul, the cities themselves leaned Democrat, but the towns outside the city limits voted Republican.

Go deeper: You can visit The New York Times to seethe entire map.

You can also read more about the report at The Upshot.