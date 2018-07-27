SALT LAKE CITY — A wanted fugitive with a history of fleeing from police was arrested Thursday night by U.S. marshals following a short chase.

Cory Lee Bertelsen, 45, of West Valley City, who has several outstanding warrants, was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of failing to stop for police, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug possession and driving on a suspended license.

The Marshals' Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team was keeping surveillance on Bertelsen. He was spotted leaving a residence Thursday night and fled when officers attempted to pull him over, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"Cory fled after multiple officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and led officers on a lengthy pursuit that began in Riverton and ended in Sandy during a vehicle crash. During the pursuit, Cory hit a dip, disabling his vehicle and crashing into a fence, next to a residence," the report states.

Bertelsen attempted to run after crashing his car but was quickly captured, according to the report. Inside the vehicle, investigators found methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and a knife.

In April, Bertelsen pleaded guilty to having a false registration and vehicle identification number on his car, according to court records. In exchange for his guilty plea, a felony drug possession charge was dropped. But a warrant was issued for Bertelsen's arrest when he failed to show up for sentencing.

In January, Bertelsen pleaded guilty to forgery and theft by deception. A warrant was again issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for sentencing, court records state. Likewise, he also pleaded guilty to drug distribution and failing to stop for police in a separate case, but a warrant was issued when he skipped his sentencing.

According to court records, Bertelsen has a history of drug-related arrests and fleeing from police dating back 20 years.