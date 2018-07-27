SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 27.

Competency exam ordered for LDS chapel shooting suspect

A Nevada judge has ordered the man accused of fatally shooting a fellow LDS Church member at a meetinghouse to undergo a mental examination, according to The Associated Press.

The test will measure whether the shooter is competent to stand trial for murder.

John O'Connor’s lawyers requested the exam Thursday, reports say. The test should take 30 days. O’Connor is expected back in court in 45 days.

Utah Jazz announce preseason schedule

The Utah Jazz will add an international flavor to its preseason schedule, according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz will face off against the Perth Wildcats, Toronto Raptors and the Adelaide 36ers all at home in September and October before heading to play the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings on the road.

The Jazz have never played Perth or Adelaide before.

Last year, though, the Jazz defeated the Sydney Kings 108-83 in the first meeting between an NBA team and a squad from the National Basketball League.

Voters split over giving lawmakers powers for special sessions

Utah voters remain split about whether to let lawmakers call themselves into a special session of the Legislature, according to the Deseret News.

A new poll asked how voters felt about a proposed amendment to the Utah Constitution that would allow legislators to call special sessions.

Any amendment requires two-thirds of a vote from the House and Senate, as well as a majority from general election voters.

The amendment will be on the November ballot.

New Utah sex ed bill aims to prevent sexual harassment

More people want to talk about sexual harassment among those in grades K-12.

And students want to be more involved in the subject as well, according to the Deseret News.

Still, states don’t want to mandate the topic, leaving children to seek advice from family, friends and the media.

But the newly passed HB0286 is one bill that will help Utah modify its sex-ed curriculum to talk about the harmful impacts of pornography as well as refusal skills.

Experts hope this will help prevent sexual harassment in schools.

