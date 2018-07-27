Jamaal Williams continues to put his best foot forward for BYU.

The former Cougar star running back, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers, recently delivered a two-minute recruiting pitch for his alma mater.

"I think it's a special place," Williams said of the Provo university.

His reasons:

• Independence: "We play anyone we want. All four years, I probably played so many teams other teams didn’t play because they have a real robot schedule."

• Academics: "Private school is always a good thing. I feel BYU just challenges you in school and academics and everything."

• Even good for non-LDS players: "I feel if you’re non-LDS and you come here, it might be a challenge, but at the same time you’ve just got to look at it from a future standpoint like what do you want to do after you're done with college and how are you going to set yourself up with things like that?"

The video can be seen on the BYU recruiting Twitter feed:

"Playing football here was a great experience, honestly," said Williams, who rushed for a school-record 3,901 yards with 35 touchdowns.

"All you really had to do is work hard, know your playbook and give it your all and you’ll for sure get on the field. They don’t play favorites here. You just have to play your heart out. Don’t expect anything to be given. You’re going to have to work for it."

Jimmermainia reborn

The Ringer takes a look at how Jimmer Fredette is “putting on a show” at The Basketball Tournament, reminding us all what it was like when he was splashing away from deep during his splendid BYU career.

“Far more importantly (than his scoring average), he’s providing the quintessential Jimmer experience: jacking 3s from so deep that cameramen don’t even have the basket in the frame when he releases.”

Jimmer from DEEP pic.twitter.com/69fLIEZT2Z — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 21, 2018

Team Fredette takes on the Fort Wayne Champs in the Super 16 on Friday night (5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN3).

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, July 27

Minors: Bees vs. Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors vs. Grand Junction

Saturday, July 28

MLS: RSL at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer: Real Monarchs vs. Phoenix Rising, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Nashville, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Grand Junction

Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls

Sunday, July 29

Minors: Bees vs. Nashville, 6 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Grand Junction

Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls