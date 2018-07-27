TOOELE — Crews were battling a fire Friday morning that grew to 100 acres overnight.

The fire near Tooele prompted the evacuation of two homes out of an abundance of caution, according to authorities. Between 20 to 30 campers were also moved out of the Middle Canyon area.

State firefighters as well as crews from Tooele Army Depot, North Tooele Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management are all working on subduing the fire. Authorities said the crews will get aerial support at about 9 a.m. Friday.

This report will be updated as more information is made available.

Contributing: Shara Park