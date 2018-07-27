SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix announced a new set of profile icons with extra colors and even some Netflix characters.

The changes include a total makeover of the profile icons, adding new colors rather than just the minimalist details from the original versions.

For example, the profile photos used to have a blue-green square with white sunglasses, eyebrows and a mustache.

Now, that same photo has golden sunglasses, black eyebrows and a black mustache.

Netflix also added profile icons for your favorite Netflix original characters. That’s right. You change your profile photo to include Eleven from “Stranger Things” or Crazy Eyes from “Orange is the New Black.”

“We know the series and movies on Netflix are more than just things you watch to pass the time,” said Cathy Conk, Netflix’s director of product innovation, in a blog post. “The stories — and the characters in them — are also your heroes, frenemies, soulmates and everything in between. We’re thrilled to give you a way to show your fandom and make your connection with Netflix more unique.”

The Next Web reported that Netflix’s new version of profile icons represents a major change to the streaming platform for the first time in years.

Each Netflix account can have five profiles linked to it, according to Deadline. The discovery algorithm attached to each profile will become more attuned to that specific user.

As TechCrunch reported, Netflix will begin testing a new feature that includes promoting its original shows on the login screen. So instead of users facing a black background, they will face loading screens related to Netflix shows, such as “BoJack Horseman,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Dark,” “My Next Guest …” and “13 Reasons Why.”

The rotating backgrounds won’t be for your preferred shows, though. Any original show can pop up as a background.