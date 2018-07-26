SALT LAKE CITY — The Memphis Redbirds made themselves at home at Smith’s Ballpark Thursday night, clobbering the Salt Lake Bees 12-3 in front of a crowd of 6,221.

The Redbirds were paced by the long ball, a common occurrence throughout the series, which will finish Friday night.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia was the chief architect of the Redbirds power attack, hitting a three-run blast in the first inning, a game-sealing grand slam in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth. Fellow Memphis outfielder Oscar Mercado got in the action as well, with a two-run shot in the second.

Not to be left out, infielder Alex Mejia had a two-run homer of his own, in the seventh, had to give the Redbirds 11 homers through three games against the Bees.

Salt Lake had its scoring opportunities, Kaleb Cowart led the way with a two-run single and pulled as close as two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nolan Fontana scored on a wild pitch, but ultimately the Bees stranded 11 runners on base in the losing effort.

WORTH THE WAIT: After two seasons with the Bees, catcher Francisco Arcia was selected to the Angels roster Thursday morning — an aftereffect of an Angels-Astros trade that saw catcher Martin Maldonado head to Houston for minor leaguer Patrick Sandoval (LHP) and $250,000 in international pool space.

The move made Arcia the seventh Bee to make the trip to sunny California this season, alongside the likes of Jabari Blash, David Fletcher, Kaleb Cowart and more.

For Arcia, the move marked his first trip to the majors, after 12 seasons in the minors.

He made his MLB debut Thursday afternoon, against the Chicago White Sox, and it was about as memorable a debut as it gets.

Arcia hit a home run for his first major league hit and finished the contest 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, helping the Angels to a 12-8 victory.

That's one way to make a great first impression!

Congratulations on your first hit, and home run, in the Bigs, Francisco! pic.twitter.com/FU0CQjyqpB — Angels (@Angels) July 26, 2018

Following the game, he spoke to Maria I. Guardado, the Angels beat writer for MLB.com.

“Amazing. Great moment. I waited too long for this,” Arcia said. “After those 12 years in the minor leagues, when they called me last night, it was the best moment of my life. I cried. I feel great. I put in the work to get here, and now I saw it pay off."

BREAKING THE NEWS: Bees manager Keith Johnson was the one who gave Arcia the good news and that, combined with Arcia’s stellar debut, made it was an experience to remember.

“Of all the things that you have to deal with at the Triple-A level, you live for that,” said Johnson. “It is one of those things. It is good to see. He was a guy that puts in the work and seemed unappreciated at times. That may not have been the case, but it can feel that way at times when you are going through stuff as a player, especially for that long.

I know how it feels as a player, it took me that long to get there too, but it was a great experience. It was great watching him. The clubhouse was cheering for him and it was great that the Angels got the W too.”

***

BEELINES

Redbirds — 12

Bees — 3

In short: The Redbirds hit five homers, three by Adolis Garcia, running away with the win.

Record: 55-49

Up next: Nashville RHP Raul Alcantara (4-2, 4.72) at Salt Lake RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 7.18), Friday, 6:35 p.m.