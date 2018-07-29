Party before country is a phrase I’ve heard a lot lately when it comes to President Trump and the Republicans, but what’s happening these days seems more like party before people.

Since Trump was elected, the Republicans have shown they will go along with and defend just about anything he says or does as long as they get their conservative policies.

I understand the desire to promote policies you believe in. What I don’t understand is the willingness to give up long-standing values and principles in order to get them.

“We the People” are better than this and need to find our way back to the America that is loving, caring and giving, not selfish, petty and vindictive.

Mark Krantz

Sandy