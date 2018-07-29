It is midsummer, and most normal humans are having fun and trying to stay cool. But hardcore politicos are obsessing over some key matters. We provide a little light summer reading.

Most Utahns probably aren’t aware that a constitutional amendment will be on the ballot in November giving the Legislature the authority to call itself into special session. Is this a good idea?

Growing up a scrawny geek, I have sympathy for those taunted and not recognized for their hard work. Legislators are the nerds of state government. The governor is always popular and receives accolades for Utah’s achievements. The Supreme Court is made up of the "beautiful people" clique — aloof managers of their destiny.

Hoping to end their status as runts of the state Constitution, lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the document allowing them to hold a special session in the event of "fiscal crisis, war, natural disaster or emergency in the affairs of the state." Thirty-five states have similar provisions. Utah will have a part-time Legislature for many decades. Thus, increasing demands on lawmakers must not be compounded by begging the governor to convene a special session. Last summer witnessed dysfunction when the executive branch refused such entreaties from the Legislature.

Utah deserves a robust government team with opportunities for all players. This amendment is an overdue "Revenge of the Nerds."

Webb: Special sessions are usually a lousy way to make laws because proposals don’t always get the review and scrutiny of a 45-day session. But special sessions are sometimes necessary, and sometimes the governor and the Legislature don’t agree on timing and agenda items.

I agreed with the governor when he declined to call a special session over the special election issue. But, if the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government, then it should have the ability, on a supermajority (two-thirds) vote, to call itself into special session for extraordinary purposes. That is especially important if the governor and Legislature are of different political parties.

The ballot initiative allowing legal use of marijuana for “medicinal purposes” faces opposition from physician organizations, law enforcement and the LDS Church. Yet, polls indicate a majority of Utahns still support the measure. What is driving the momentum, and will it win on Election Day?

Pignanelli: This is a classic demonstration of how emotion is powerful in politics. Initiative opponents have raised legitimate issues with its wording and how implementation could foster unintended consequences.

But too many families have witnessed, or directly suffered, disease and addiction which they believe could have been deflected by marijuana extracts. Experts may claim this is overinflated, but voters also recall very smart people led the country into the opioid crisis. Utahns love their doctors, police and church leaders. Yet their strong compassion will likely pass the initiative.

Webb: Marijuana consists of many properties and elements, some of them clearly harmful and some of them potentially helpful. If some of those helpful properties can be turned into effective medicine, I’m all for it. That’s what Utahns want.

However, the proposal that will be on the ballot is irredeemably flawed, allowing widespread use of marijuana with so few controls it is laughable. It would be especially damaging to the developing brains of Utah’s young people.

I support marijuana-derived medicine that is subject to the usual regulations, processes, clinical trials and dosages, prescribed by a qualified physician. But under this proposal, essentially anyone can get unlimited marijuana for any hangnail or bellyache. You can move to the country and grow your own. This is a prescription for a stoner state, funded and foisted on Utahns by the multi-billion-dollar marijuana industry that seeks dope addiction for all. Let’s really help those with chronic pain and neurological diseases by voting it down so we can do it right.

Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz has been retired from public office for more than a year, but recent polling suggests he’s the front-runner for governor in 2020. Could he be the eventual GOP nominee?

Pignanelli: Chaffetz has not signed any long-term gigs with Fox News and so has the flexibility to announce his candidacy. The former congressman is still beloved by many Republicans for his aggressive questioning in hearings as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Chaffetz also publicly demanded efficiency from federal agencies, thereby giving him the gloss of a good administrator. Furthermore, he performs well in the media and is an amazing orator in public. Chaffetz will be formidable in 2020.

Webb: With increasing visibility on Fox News, Chaffetz has the most defined persona among the leading candidates — but that also might be his downfall. Utahns have traditionally elected calm, mainstream, almost bipartisan father figures for governor. As a Trump-supporting hell raiser in Congress and now on Fox News, with a new book featuring sensational charges about the “Deep State,” Chaffetz doesn’t exactly fit the gubernatorial mold.

But the primary election would be fascinating. Chaffetz could win a lot of the hardcore GOP base, although Speaker Greg Hughes would split off some conservative activists. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox would be strong among moderates, independents and in rural Utah. Could Cox turn out enough of those folks (and get them to register as Republicans) to win? It would be a fascinating race.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: [email protected]