I am one of those people who loves to camp in public lands, so I have not appreciated Rep. Mike Noel’s efforts to take public lands away from the public over the years, but I have to say I am glad he sponsored SB2004, which will provide funds for counties to maintain more existing roads in public lands.

I hope that one of the roads on the list is the one we use in the edge of the Swell, north of Goblin Valley, which has much deteriorated in recent years.

Fred Ash

Sandy