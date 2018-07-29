Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, many conservative members of my family, public and religious figures and our political leaders voiced support for third party candidate Evan McMullin, believing that Donald Trump had neither the political experience nor moral character to occupy our country’s highest office. In the months since his election, Trump’s actions have illustrated that his moral deficit far exceeds what anyone could have imagined during his campaign.

During this same period, he has championed many conservative causes to the extreme by rolling back decades of environmental protections, shrinking national monuments, slashing health care and the reproductive rights of women, giving tax breaks to the wealthy, cutting funding for aid programs for the poor and marginalized (both domestic and international), undermining civil rights and casting an inhumane eye toward immigration, to name a few of many.

“Yes, Trump is rough around the edges, but he’s giving us what we want.” This is the general response from conservatives I once trusted for their high moral values. My question: If supporting a president like Donald Trump, whose actions suggest is narcissistic, racist, misogynist, dishonest, homophobic, untrustworthy and un-American, is the only way for you to get what you "want," perhaps what you want needs serious reconsideration.

Most of Trump’s political agenda is focused on "righting the wrongs" of the Obama administration. This is also the philosophy of many conservatives these days. Based not on the skin color or political party but on the personal character of these two presidents, the time has come to re-evaluate our elemental definitions of right and wrong.

Brooke Williams

Castle Valley, Grand County