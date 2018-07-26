Note: Tooele finished with a 5-6 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 11 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Pine View 63-14 in the 4A first round.

Tooele 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

TOOELE — Tooele was not a good defensive football team last year. There’s really no way to sugarcoat that reality.

It ranked 20th in 4A allowing 33.2 ppg. Of the seven 4A opponents on its schedule who qualified for the playoffs last year, Tooele allowed 46.8 ppg in those seven games.

That included a 63-14 loss to Pine View in the first round of the playoffs.

Trying to fix everything that went wrong defensively has been at the center of every decision Tooele’s coaching staff has made this offseason.

“We’re trying to build a culture of a little more mental toughness. We want to build a football mentality culture,” said second-year Tooele coach Jeff Lewis. “There is no formula, but we’ve changed a few things as far as our lifting and I think that’s helped. We’ve changed a few of our traditional ways of warming up just so we can start building on that intensity.”

The coaching staff also has a new defensive coordinate and is switching things up to a 3-4 defense.

Now it’s up to Tooele’s seven returning defensive starters and the newcomers to go out and execute.

“We look good as far as returning experience, but it’s just a matter of building some confidence and keeping points off the board,” said Lewis.

If that happens, Lewis believes Tooele’s offense is good enough to help it challenge for a region championship and a deep run in the playoffs.

A big reason for that offensive optimism is new quarterback Kaulani Iongi. The junior is tall, athletic and has a strong arm, and he should be able to do some damage running the Wing-T offense. Iongi taking over at QB allows last year’s quarterback Austin Meono to play a variety of different positions offensively to take advantage of his athleticism.

Tooele has two very tough preseason games against Sky View and Dixie, and those early tests will be a great barometer about how much the program has progressed since last season.

Tooele Buffaloes at a glance

Coach: Jeff Lewis is entering his second season at Tooele after recording a 5-6 record last season. He has a vast array of coaching experience at all levels. He’s been a head coach at Rocky Mountain College in Montana, an assistant coach in NFL Europe in Amsterdam, an assistant coach at Southern Utah and then an assistant at Tooele High School before taking over as head coach at his alma mater.

Tooele Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Corley Ward

2017 offensive production: 27.8 ppg (10th in 4A)

4 returning starters

Wing-T offense

Key offensive returning starters

Austin Meono (RB)

At QB last year he rushed for 187 yards and passed for 545 yards, he’s shifting to running back this season.

Nick Hogan (OL)

One of only two returning starters on the offensive line. Big things are expected this year.

Returning offensive starters

Austin Meono (RB) – was QB last year

Conway Hogan (WR)

Nick Hogan (OL)

Tanner Stringham (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Kaulani Iongi (QB)

Nukuluve Helu (FB)

Jordan Leakehe (FB)

Coach Lewis comments on new QB Kaulani Iongi:

“We want to do a little bit more out of the Wing-T and want to throw the ball a little bit more, and we get more with Kaulani in throwing the ball as well as our base stuff, and then also Austin gives us a threat on the edge.”

Coach Lewis comments on new junior fullback Nukuluve Helu:

“He’s a very athletic looking guy. When you see him play he’s an athlete. He’s got verbal offers already from Utah State, Utah, BYU. He’s almost like a man among boys. He was hurt a lot last year. He got hurt in the Sky View game, got twisted up and was out for three weeks after that. He was hurt again two games after that. He really didn’t have a breakout year last year because of injuries, but he was only a sophomore.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

A thin offensive line, a new quarterback and question marks at receiver. Those sum up Tooele’s question marks heading into the 2018 season. The line is the biggest concern. The coaching staff has complete confidence in new junior QB Kaulani Iongi picking up the offense and being a legit dual threat. Identifying who he’ll throw to will come with time, but the line is a bigger mystery. Last year’s O-line was senior heavy, as only two starters are back this year. Timing is everything in the Wing-T offense, and that inexperienced O-line needs to mesh quickly in the first few weeks.

Tooele Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Bernard Manson

2017 defensive production: 33.2 ppg (20th in 4A)

7 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Thad Torgensen (DL)

Was fourth on the team last year with 43 tackles and led the team with 5.5 sacks.

Nukuluve Helu (LB)

Finished with 32 tackles in an injury-plagued season, but if he stays healthy he could be dominant.

Returning defensive starters

Jordan Leakehe (DL)

Thad Torgensen (DL)

Nukuluve Helu (LB)

Seth Whitehouse (LB)

Austin Meono (S)

Conway Hogan (CB)

Braxton Borders (CB)

Coach Lewis comments on improving defensive culture:

“It’s the culture, it’s the mental toughness. The intensity has to kick in a little bit more. We need to get that mental edge and some confidence. Defense is confidence. The old saying if they don’t score you don’t lose and we’ve got to develop that mentality.”

Coach Lewis comments on expectations from linebackers:

“I think we have more athletes playing that position, and that’s kind of why we’re transitioning to a 3-4. I can put more athletes on the field at linebacker than I can put four killers in a 4-3 scheme. I think that will help us with our coverage because we play mostly spread teams.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Tooele’s defensive line was pushed around against the better teams in 4A last season. With more depth at linebacker, the coaching staff is switching to a 3-4 scheme and how quickly everyone adjusts to that new approach will determine whether 2018 is a bounce-back season or much of the same.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Bonneville, Oct. 5 (Week 8)

Bottom line: For everything that went wrong with Tooele last year, it still finished with a 5-6 record and beat the teams it was supposed to. Even in most of its losses, Tooele hung tough for a half before falling apart after that. Against rival Stansbury it led 28-7 at the half and lost 35-28. One of the things the coaching staff has challenged this team to do is finishing things off. Whether that is burying a team when ahead or keeping a game close instead of wilting in the second half, having a strong mentality is key.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 —UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — SKY VIEW, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Grantsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — STANSBURY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — BEN LOMOND, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — BONNEVILLE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Park City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts

All-time record: 407-467-20 (102 years)

Region championships: 20 (1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1962, 1985, 1988 co, 2001, 2002, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 38

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 32-33

State championships: 5 (1928, 1929, 1933, 1937, 2002)

State championship record: 4-3

Most played rivalry: 69 meetings with Cyprus going back to 1926, with Tooele leading 36-30-3.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Tooele is tied with two other teams for the most shutouts in one season with 10 (1929). ... Buffaloes Bill Lamb and Doug Wolters each returned two punts for touchdowns — four total TDs — against Jordan in a 1962 game. The following week, Lamb returned two more punts for scores, this time against Bingham.… Kyle Brady snared 31 interceptions from 2000-2002, the second-most career interceptions in state history.

Last 5

2017 — 5-6 (3-2 in Region 11 - 4A First round)

2016 — 9-2 (6-1 in 3AA North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 8-4 (5-1 in 3AA North – 3A Semifinals)

2014 — 7-4 (4-2 in 3AA North – 3AA First round)

2013 — 3-7 (2-4 in 3AA North – 3AA First round)

Tooele coaching history

2017-current — Jeff Lewis (5-6)

2011-2016 — Kyle Brady (28-36)

2008-2010 — Ray Groth (7-22)

2005-2007 — Sam Elliott (16-16)

2004 — Doug Harding (3-8)

2000-2003 — Tyler Anderson (28-17)

1993-1999 — Rick Harrison (17-51)

1988-1992 — Lee Leslie (25-26)

1987 — Unknown (2-7)

1983-1986 — Larry Harison (16-20)

1981-1982 — DeLayne Richart (2-16)

1977-1980 — Sonny Sudbury (7-28)

1972-1976 — Dick Raben (13-30)

1968-1971 — Dave Bray (15-23-1)

1967 — Newell Sorensen (6-3)

1954 -1966 — Dean Stringham (58-53-3)

1950-1953 — Harold "Butch" Gutke (26-8-2)

1949 — Johnny Putnik (7-2)

1946-1948 — Bob Orr (7-12-2)

1942-1945 — Unknown (9-18-3)

1941 — Bill Cowley (2-8)

1940 — Unknown (2-6)

1937-1939 — Dan Gillespie (16-11-2)

1932-1936 — Unknown (28-9-3)

1928-1931 — Sterling Harris (30-5)

1919-1927 — Unknown (25-20-3)

1918 — Mr. Andrew

1917 — J. W. West (4-1-1)

1915-1916 — Unknown (3-5)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2002 — Kyle Brady, DB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Slate Groskreutz, OT

2016 — Jaren Wilson, OG

2016 — Lincoln Powers, ATH

2015 — Ryan Brady, RB

2015 — Donnevin Glaser, OL

2015 — Donnevin Glaser, OL