FARMINGTON — Police think "criminal implications" may be involved in an explosion that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

"I would say that was a pretty serious amount of explosive," said Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen. "Whatever it was that exploded."

After an explosion was reported a little after 6 p.m., police officers and firefighters arrived at the Avanti apartments at Farmington Station to find an apartment garage "severely impacted by some type of explosion."

No other injuries were reported in the explosion, according to Hansen. The apartment building was evacuated by emergency responders.

Police do not think the man was working with fireworks when the explosion erupted through his apartment garage, Hansen said — but they're still not sure what the man was doing or what exactly exploded.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in investigating the explosion, Hansen said.

"We're still processing the building and working through figuring out what happened," Hansen said. "We're just barely getting to the point where we can get into the garage."

Hansen said building inspectors and structural officials assessed the building before they could begin safely inspecting inside the garage. The explosion rattled surrounding brick to the point some of it was falling off the walls of the building.

The man was still in critical condition at University Hospital hours after the explosion Thursday night, Hansen said.

"We will probably have officers down there tomorrow morning to try and interview him but I haven't had any further updates on his condition or status," he said.

Investigators expected work Thursday night and into the next day.

Contributing: Andrew Adams