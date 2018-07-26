Politicians and governments rarely lead. Community and culture leads, and politicians typically follow. Solutions to the great challenges facing the world from poverty, homelessness, violence and addiction, to education, upward mobility and every form of intolerance, are not likely to come from marbled halls, legislative bodies or government agencies. Lasting, sustainable solutions come from community.

In facing these significant issues and many more, Dr. Martin Luther King’s question echoes across time and space, “Where do we go from here, chaos or community?”

The concepts of “think globally but act locally,” and “Survey large fields but cultivate small ones,” demonstrate the perfect combination of vision and action.

To take one notable example, the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns this paper, have launched a joint education and employment initiative, a project that demonstrates how rejecting chaos in favor of community-driven solutions should be celebrated and emulated.

The NAACP has a history of such vision combined with local, community action. Likewise the LDS Church continues to pursue a global mission with community centric ministering to individuals, families and service in local neighborhoods. The NAACP has been striving to bring social justice and promote civil rights for more than half a century. The LDS Church has done significant work to lift members in the black community in the U.S. and around the world through education, humanitarian efforts and self-reliance programs.

It isn’t surprising that these two world-renowned organizations have come together to alleviate suffering and elevate the conditions and opportunities of people and communities. Both organizations recognize the proper role of government, both have been on the receiving end of intolerance, both know the power of community, both believe there are tremendous opportunities to lift, educate and empower individuals.

Another place finding community solutions is Hardwired, an inter- national organization that works in local communities in the Middle East to overcome religious prejudice and social intolerance through civic education and civil dialogue.

Tina Ramirez, founder and CEO of Hardwired, recently shared with members of the House of Representatives Religious Liberty Caucus, representatives from foreign governments and congressional staff members data from Hardwired’s efforts to influence understanding and freedom for all in the Middle East and Africa. The organization’s focus is on providing educational experiences and tools for teachers and influential community thought leaders aimed to help students see differing beliefs and points of view in new ways.

Hardwired staff has gone into schools and communities in the Middle East and Africa to facilitate a rights-based educational approach to counter or overcome the influence of extremist thinking. From the Hardwired report, “The data presented offers significant evidence of the positive impact rights-based educational approaches can have in building more peaceful, inclusive societies, beginning with helping them address the root causes of religion-related conflict and then providing teachers the tools they need to respond on the front lines with children, thereby ending recurrent cycles of intolerance, hatred, and violence in society.”

These aren’t faraway lessons of tolerance and understanding for “others.” This type of thinking is needed desperately right here in the United States — yes right here at home. This fall, Hardwired will host young people from across the nation in a full-day simulation exercise to challenge biases and promote religious tolerance and understanding for all.

The needs of the nation are many — far more than any government ever could provide. The answers will be found in communities and community-driven organizations. Solutions flow when people are seen as brothers and sisters with divine potential instead of problems for a state or nation to manage.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the LDS Church, stated, “Ultimately, we realize that only the comprehension of the true Fatherhood of God can bring full appreciation of the true brotherhood of men and the true sisterhood of women. That understanding inspires us with passionate desire to build bridges of cooperation instead of walls of segregation.”

There are many community-driven organizations worthy of celebration and emulation. All citizens are responsible for surveying their own large fields and cultivating smaller ones in their own neighborhoods. Everyone can do something to break poverty, lift people and build bridges. Everyone can choose community instead of chaos.