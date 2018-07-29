"SWEET MERCY," by Donald S. Smurthwaite, Covenant Communications, $15.99, 272 pages (f)

In Donald S. Smurthwaite's novel "Sweet Mercy," to Arthur and Mary Bell’s delight, they were blessed with four sons — Lucas, Samuel, James and Silas Richard. It was considered very good luck on their part, as the Bells lived on a farm in southern Idaho and every young man was needed to help tend to the land. The family was thrown for a loop when, in 1925, Mary gave birth to a girl.

Their befuddlement at not having another boy around to help quickly turned to delight over daughter Mercy May. More than 90 years later and at the twilight of her life, after suffering a stroke, Mercy May lives in a western Oregon retirement home, where she reflects on her past. With much fondness, Mercy vividly recalls her upbringing. The Great Depression and World War II play a major part in the story and show how both events impacted everyday Americans.

Smurthwaite is a Portland, Oregon, native and current Idaho resident. He has written nine novels, including the best-selling "Sweet Merciful Christmas"; his first was published in 1994.

“Sweet Mercy” is a true joy to read. It provides a fascinating look into the Great Depression era and how families like the Bells survived one of the most trying economic times in American history.

Smurthwaite tells heartwarming tale after heartwarming tale, bringing a number of interesting characters together in the process. One element that really stands out is the closeness among the townspeople. Even though times were tough across the board, that didn’t stop people from displaying acts of kindness. Through the countless stories shared, “Sweet Mercy” really brings home the idea that in the most trying of times it really takes a village.

The book is free of any violence, sexual content or swearing.