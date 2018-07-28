"ONE STEP ENOUGH," by Carla Kelly, Bonneville Books, $10.99, 400 pages (f)

Owen and Della return in "One Step Enough," a sequel that opens mere hours after the conclusion of its predecessor "My Loving Vigil Keeping." Reeling from the Scofield mine disaster that killed almost every man in their community, Owen and Della decide to leave the Winter Quarters mine to start their life together as husband and wife.

Cedar Fort Carla Kelly is the author of "One Step Enough."

Life is almost joyful with loving friends and their brand-new marriage and sealing in the Manti Temple, but old and new heartaches roughen their path. The call of the mines (and the need to support his family) is stronger than Owen expected, testing his promise to Della to stay above ground. Della is tortured by nightmares and almost-forgotten memories of her father's death in the mines.

As the past, present and future converge, seeing one step ahead and holding onto their love will have to sustain Owen and Della Davis, who are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"One Step Enough" is a sweet newlywed romance, but the history steals the show. Descendants of Jesse and Amanda Knight, Martha and Richard Evans, Emil Isgreen, and other prominant Utahns of the day will enjoy experiencing their ancestors as the wonderful people they truly were. The novel also pays thoughtful homage to the Scofield mine tragedy, where 200 men lost their lives, as well as other mining accidents and the day-to-day hardship of the lives of mining families.

The author, Carla Kelly, and many of her main characters, including Owen and Della Davis, are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she lives in Idaho.

This book contains some sexual references (no "on-screen" sexual behavior) and general descriptions of death and gore. There is no profanity.