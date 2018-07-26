Over the last 18 years, Ashley Brown has built the Rich Rebels into one of the finest programs in Utah, winning three 1A state championships and appearing in six more title games.

Brown will no longer be patrolling the Rebels’ sidelines, however, as he stepped down last spring after Rich experienced two straight losing seasons. With Justin Groll now the Rebels’ head coach, there will at the very least be a different feel to the 1A North region, whether or not the standings end up changing.

“It’s definitely hard to see him go,” said Duchesne coach Jerry Cowan, who faced Brown in two of those title games as the programs established a solid rivalry. “He’s been here since I’ve been here. He’s really just been a friend first, and then he’s always been fun to coach against because he always had his team ready...sad to see him go, for sure.”

Groll, a Rich graduate who has been serving as an assistant for Brown, acknowledged the magnitude of his new title, but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” he said. “I feel the pressure. We’ve had a very successful football program for a very long time, and the community and everybody expects it to continue on. Things will be a little bit different. I’m new to the head coaching thing, taking over and all the little fine details. It’s an eye-opening experience.”

With the Rebels primed to be young in 2018, the door is open for the Eagles to claim the region, which coaches picked them to do. Having made the state championship game in 2017 following its 2016 title, Cowan is confident his team can get back there this fall.

Duchesne fell to the Milford Tigers 28-14 in the 2017 title tilt.

“We’ve just got to get our swagger back,” he said, crediting the gameplan the Tigers put together. “We’ve just got to be the bullies...I think it’s just a matter of going back to what we’ve done the last 10-12 years of being the bullies and being the most physical team on the field.”

After the Eagles, coaches picked Rich to finish second in the North, although Groll cautioned that his squad will be full of youth this fall.

“It’s going to be a little bit different for the kids,” he said. “We are going to be very young, but the transition, they seem to be taking it OK so far.”

The “other” Eagles in the North region, Layton Christian, will be looking to improve upon a 6-5 2017 campaign that was hampered considerably by injury. Perhaps it’s fitting that head coach Andru Jones’ team has the same nickname as Duchesne, as that’s a program he wants to emulate more than any other.

“We want to be as comparable or close to Duchesne,” he said. “Duchesne’s in our region, they’re in the state championship year in and year out, they’re tough kids, they’re great kids. We’re trying to get to that point where we’re always competing with them, and I think we’re getting to that point.”

The objective in 2018, he said, is to at least get to the semifinals at Weber State.

“We’ve gotten some great stepping stones,” the third-year coach said. “Now it’s time to win a playoff game and get to that final four. It’s what we’re striving for.”

Coaches picked the Altamont Longhorns to finish fourth in the region, although they’re coming off a season in which they won five games under first-year head coach Trint Richins, which was as many as they had won in the previous three years combined.

“If you go into the season thinking it’s a rebuilding year or you go into the season planning to hopefully win half the games, then that’s all you’re going to get at best,” Richins said. “We’re in this to win a state championship. No mistake about it, that’s our goal. Whether that happens or not, a lot of things can happen. There’s a lot of good teams, but that’s what we’re shooting for. That’s the expectation, to be competitive and be there somewhere.”

1A North projections

Deseret News projections for 1A North football teams in 2018

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)