Morgan Wongsuwan signs during a performance at the 28th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The event was sponsored by the Disabled Rights Action Committee for "Utah citizens with disabilities and everyone else who recognizes and supports our civil rights." Passed in 1990, the landmark civil rights legislation helps ensure Americans with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations that allow them to work and are able to live in their own homes and neighborhoods while still having access to all public services, businesses, recreation sites and restaurants.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.