Ahead of the program’s first season of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference competition, Dixie State head baseball coach Chris Pfatenhauer has announced the addition of 12 players to the 2018-19 Trailblazer roster. The spring class features seven pitchers, two catchers, two infielders and one outfielder.

Two of the signees are NCAA DI transfers, including former UNLV southpaw Tevita Gerber and Oregon catcher/outfielder Braden Stutzman, while seven more are junior college transfers, four of which are pitchers in RHP Mason Foltz, RHP Jaden Jensen and LHP Brandon Soucy from College of Southern Idaho, as well as right-hander Kaivon Kealoha from Taft College.

DSU also signed catcher Cade Spurlin from LA Mission College, shortstop/RHP Cole Fossat from Utah State-Eastern and outfielder Lane Pritchard from Butte College. Dixie State rounded out its signing class with three freshmen, including Bingham High right-hander Ethan Fowlks, left-hander Parker Schwers from Eagle HS and SS/RHP Zach Thomas from Cantwell Sacred Heart HS.

“Next year’s club will feature competition at every position,” Pfatenhauer said. “We were encouraged with how our 2018 underclassmen finished the back half of the season and there will be a tremendous amount of competition day in-day out.”

Gerber appeared in 52 career games with eight starts with the Rebels, for which he collected three career victories and struck out 39 in 80.1 innings of work. Gerber was the 2015 Salt Lake Tribune Baseball Player of the Year out of Cottonwood HS, and he finished his prep career with the second-most strikeouts in school history.

“Tevita is a lefty that we have been high on for a long time,” said Pfatenhauer. “We have always loved his poise, his competitiveness and his stuff. He should be an immediate impact pitcher for us.”

Stutzman played two seasons at Oregon and made a combined 21 starts at both catcher and outfield over that period. In his limited playing time, Stutzman finished with two doubles, eight RBIs and 15 runs scored in 49 career games played. Stutzman prepped at Twin Falls HS, where he was named Great Basin Player of the Year and was an all-state selection.

“Braden is a phenomenal athlete that can play multiple positions,” Pfatenhauer noted. “His leadership and experience will be huge assets to the Trailblazer baseball program over the next two years.”

Foltz helped guide CSI to a 2018 NJCAA World Series appearance this past May after leading the Eagles with 13 victories (13-2) to go with a 2.99 ERA and 83 strikeouts. Foltz, who earned first-team all-SWAC honors, limited opposing hitters to just a .237 average and posted a 1.13 WHiP in 93.1 IP.

“Mason is a guy who we’ve seen build a body of work since high school,” said Pfatenhauer. “His use of multiple pitches from varying arm slots makes him a real challenge for hitters to figure out. He has done so well in the rotation for CSI that it’s tough to imagine him not impacting our rotation next year, however, with how he pitches we could envision him in a closer-type role.”

Jensen was named the 2018 SWAC Relief Pitcher of the Year in his lone season at CSI, where he posted a 7-1 record with eight saves and a team-best 1.88 ERA. Jensen held opposing batters to a .184 average and fanned 47 in 52.2 IP to help lead the Eagles to an NJCAA World Series appearance.

“Jaden has tremendous upside,” said Pfatenhauer. “He really has not pitched that much yet, and we think that as he physically matures, the sky may be the limit.”

Soucy was a left-handed specialist out of the CSI bullpen last season, out of which he pitched to a 2-2 mark with one save in 25 relief appearances. Soucy led the CSI staff in opponent batting average (.140) and struck out 33 in 28.2 innings of work to help lead the Eagles to a 2018 NJCAA World Series berth.

“Brandon is another tremendous product of the Golden Eagle program that we have been lucky enough to grab,” said Pfatenhauer. “He pitches with a great amount confidence and has pitched in huge situations at CSI. We are thrilled to add another key piece to our staff.”

Kealoha led the Taft College staff in appearances (22) and starts (12) last season and finished with a team-high nine wins (9-4) with two saves. Kealoha also led the staff with a 2.96 ERA and struck out a team-best 91 batters in 91.1 innings pitched.

“Kaivon has developed immensely in the time since he left Rancho HS,” Pfatenhauer said. “He features a quality mix of pitches, and I love his demeanor and competitive spirit on the mound. I expect Kaivon to compete for time in the rotation right away.”

Spurlin was a 2018 All-Southern California ABCA/Rawlings first-team selection after hitting .392 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs as a sophomore at LAMC. Spurlin also helped lead LAMC to a 52-31 overall record and to a pair of CCCBA playoff appearances in his two seasons in an Eagle uniform.

“Cade is a throwback player that leaves it all on the field every day,” said Pfatenhauer. “He can really hit from the left side and reminds our staff of (former DSU 1B) Sam Hall, and Cade has great leadership qualities and tremendous offensive tools.”

Fossat was a two-year starting shortstop at USU-E, where he co-led the team with 10 stolen bases last season while batting .254 with nine doubles, four homers, 26 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Fossat also made 15 appearances out of the Eagle bullpen and posted a 2-3 record with two saves, a 3.38 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 32.0 IP.

“I love competitive two-way players and that is exactly who Cole Fossat is,” Pfatenhauer said. “We really think he has a high ceiling both on the mound and in the field.”

Pritchard earned CCCAA all-Northern California honors last season after he batted .379 with 14 doubles, four triples and six home runs. He also finished with 45 RBIs, 63 runs scored and went 13-for-14 in stolen base attempts.

“Lane comes from a quality California junior college program where we’ve had much success [in recruiting],” Pfatenhauer said. “His offensive numbers speak for themselves and his athleticism offers tremendous upside.”

Fowlks helped lead Bingham HS to the 2018 Utah 6A state title and earned all-region and 6A all-star team recognition. He posted a 1.99 ERA as a senior and struck out 31 in 21 innings of work during his senior campaign.

“We are excited to have Ethan join the Trailblazer family, and after spending time with him, it really felt like the right fit,” Pfatenhauer said. “Ethan has come into his own this spring, the numbers prove that, and we are excited to get him on campus.”

Schwers was a two-time Idaho 5A SIC all-conference pick who collected four wins and one save in 10 appearances as a senior last year at Eagle HS. He also played first base for the Mustangs and hit .300 with four doubles, one home run and 15 RBIs.

“Parker has been seen by our staff on multiple occasions, and the common theme every time has been ‘upside,’” said Pfatenhauer. “The arm and body have a lot of potential that we are very excited about. Being a former two-sport standout, with his full attention now on Trailblazer baseball we think he will develop quickly.”

Thomas appeared in 11 games with 10 starts as a senior at Cantwell Sacred Heart HS, where he went 5-4 with a 2.21 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 57.0 IP. He also played shortstop for the Cardinals and batted .358 with four home runs and 21 RBIs last season.

“Zach put together a great year on both the offensive and pitching ends last season,” said Pfatenhauer. “We are really excited to see what he gravitates toward here with our program and hopefully he shows that his skill set can fulfill both.”

In all, 17 new players have signed with the baseball program for the upcoming 2018-19 academic year, including five early signees last fall. That class included Dixie High School utility player Tyson Fisher, Riverton HS catcher Ryen Edwards, Salt Lake CC left-handed pitcher Parker Hall, utility player Sam Clow from Mesa, Arizona, and right-hander Dillon Holliday from Moorpark HS.