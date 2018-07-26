HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Chase Hansen readily admits that his career at Utah hasn’t gone according to script.

Position switches and injuries have been because of revisions.

“Obviously it hasn’t gone the way I pictured it,” said the senior linebacker, who joined center Lo Falemaka as Utah’s player representatives at Pac-12 Media Day.

Although Hansen has evolved into a standout defender for the Utes — making 158 career tackles — the former prep All-American from Lone Peak High School recalled wanting to play quarterback when he joined the program in 2012. Such hopes also included winning the Heisman Trophy and competing for a national championship.

“That’s how it’s going to go,” Hansen said. “But it’s been a rollercoaster and I think more than anything one of the tougher parts have been the injuries, obviously. It’s been frustrating.”

After redshirting in 2012 and then serving an LDS Church mission to Australia, Hansen returned to play two games at quarterback and seven at safety. He made 11 tackles with a forced fumble and a pass breakup before breaking his leg on the last play of the game in a win at Washington.

In 2016, Hansen bounced back and was a starter in all 13 games. He topped the team with 90 tackles, 12 passes defended and nine pass breakups. His four fumble recoveries ranked among the national leaders and his three forced fumbles were one of the highest totals in the Pac-12.

Injuries put a damper on the encore. Hansen played in just eight games last season. Even so, he was one of Utah’s leaders in tackles per game (6.38) and total tackles (51).

Now comes Hansen’s final collegiate campaign.

“I feel good and I feel like I’m in a position to do a lot of good things,” Hansen said. “Hopefully I can just be out on the field.”

As the Utes prepare to open camp on Aug. 1, Hansen tops the depth chart at rover linebacker.

“He came as a quarterback originally. We knew and had conversations throughout the recruiting process that if that didn't seem to be the best fit, we would move him over to defense,” said Whittingham, who noted that the decision was made about two-thirds through Hansen’s freshman year.

“It became apparent that he was going to be better suited to be a defender. We moved him to safety,” Whittingham continued. “Did a great job, kind of outgrew that position. He's 235 pounds or bigger right now, so his future at the next level — and his best fit for us — we felt was going to be a linebacker.”

Part of Hansen’s job description at safety was linebacker, the coach explained, adding that Hansen was probably down in the box 60 percent of the time anyway.

“So it's something he's been doing part-time. Now, something he's going to do full-time,” Whittingham said. “He's been beset by injury, and we're hoping that's all behind us now. We're hoping he has a big senior year for us.”

Hansen’s on-board with it. He feels good about the position change. Teammates like defensive end Bradlee Anae and linebacker Cody Barton are providing insight to help Hansen become a better pass rusher and adjust to facing tackles on the line.

“I feel really comfortable with the switch. I felt comfortable in the box. I feel comfortable as a linebacker,” Hansen said. “I felt comfortable as a safety, too, but it’s just something that’s a little bit different. It’s just a few intricacies here and there.”

Hansen is determined to play in all 13 games this season. It’s his goal, his prayer and his plan.

“I’m hoping that’s what I can do in order to help the team,” he said.

Statistical marks are also on Hansen’s mind — opposing offenses beware.

“I definitely have a goal to be leading tackler and I want to have 100-plus tackles,” he said, mentioning that he has various goals as far as stats are concerned. “But honestly as long as I’m out there and I’m able to do my job, that’s kind of the No. 1 thing I’m trying to do right now.”

Hansen, who added that he can’t wait to get started, is eager to move into more of the spotlight as Utah pursues its first outright Pac-12 South title. It’s not something he’s shying away from.

“I do like it. I mean, I don’t want to say I love the attention, but sure, I love the attention. Nah, I’m fine with it,” Hansen said. “More than anything, I think it’s just an awesome opportunity to kind of have a voice; to be able to be heard; to have the platform. I think it’s a blessing more than anything.”

On the field, Whittingham is hopeful Hansen accomplishes what he’s aiming to do.

“If he makes a hundred tackles this year that's a good thing for us,” Whittingham said. “He's a physical kid — always around the football — and he's one of those guys that has a knack for making plays.”