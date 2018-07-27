The BYU men’s and women’s cross-country teams placed 19 athletes on the West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2017-18 academic year, the league announced Thursday.

Madelyn Dickson, Amanda Erickson, Olivia Hoj, Kate Hunter, Matt Owens and Clayton Young received Gold Honors (4.00-3.75). Daniel Carney, Josey Hedquist, Brayden McLelland, Clayson Shumway and Ashleigh Warner earned Silver Honors (3.74-3.50). Bronze Honors (3.49-3.00) were claimed by Maddie Cannon, Casey Clinger, Emma Gee, Ally Geisler, Jacob Heslington, Britney Lund, Kramer Morton and Rachel Stewart.

Nine Cougars – Carney, Dickson, Gee, Hedquist, Hoj, McLelland, Stewart, Warner and Young – are all repeat recipients of the commissioner’s honors with Warner receiving the recognition for the fourth time. The 19 honorees mark the most the two teams have combined for since 2014 when 22 Cougars were named to the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Only grades earned at WCC institutions may be used in calculating the grade point average for this award. To be considered for this honor, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:

Individuals must have earned a varsity letter in a sport which the conference determined a champion in the recently completed academic year. The cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 must be based on a 4.0 scale. The individuals must have successfully completed an average of at least 12 graded credit hours (non-pass-fail hours) per term.

For the full release, visit the WCC website.