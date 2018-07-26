Alexis Watson, who finished 49th in the Deseret News Marathon on Tuesday and won a one-year lease on a Hyundai Kona from Murdock Auto Group in honor of the 49th Deseret News Marathon, picks up the car at Murdock Hyundai in Murray on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The 18-year-old also finished first among female runners 15 to 18 years old, and she was seventh overall among the female runners.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.