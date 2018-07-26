SALT LAKE CITY — Two consecutive weeks of testing on toxins associated with harmful algal blooms prompted the Utah County Health Department to lift the closure at Lincoln Beach/Marina and instead put it under a warning advisory.

The Thursday action means people are still advised to stay out of the water, keep their pets away and avoid ingesting water. Fish should be cleaned well.

Testing showed cyanobacteria cell count concentrations continue to exceed the recreation health-based threshold for direct contact with the water. The cell counts, however, have dropped below the level to prompt a danger advisory.

Other portions of Utah Lake remain under a health advisory for the cyanobacteria toxins, which can cause liver damage and other adverse health effects.

For more information, go the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's website.