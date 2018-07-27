From "Utah's recidivism rates in light of national trends," we learn Utah has had a real issue with recidivism. We also see that by three years on parole, it is unlikely a parolee is going to return to prison.

If a parolee has done all the Board of Pardons has required of them, they ought to be able to be off supervision on or before the three-year time frame. If a person has been granted parole by the Board of Pardons, it is assumed the board believes that person is not an extreme risk to the public.

After reading "Sentence reduction as a remedy for prosecutorial misconduct," a set of guidelines for a parolee to get off supervision is a safety valve to overcome the problems caused by state attorneys' misconduct.

I find nothing in my reading that would suggest (except in rare cases) anyone needs to be on supervision more than three years. The guidelines should not be based on the length of conviction nor on the crime because the Board of Pardons has already granted parole. I have found no data to justify the extended years on probation that some probationers now serve.

As we consider this vital and long overdue set of guidelines, consider not only the potential cost savings to the Utah state coffers but the relief to individuals and their families as parolees (some even falsely convicted) try to move forward and out of a difficult time in their lives.

Albert Cramer

Murray