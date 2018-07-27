I moved to Utah from Venezuela three years ago at the age of 20 to start a new life as a college student in the U.S.A.

The Venezuelan government promised to end poverty. Instead, now more than 80 percent of Venezuelans are poor. It promised the people would not go hungry. Instead, now the majority of Venezuelans are starving. Only 3 percent of the population has access to "luxuries" like cars, electricity, food, medicine, water and cooking fuel. The government promised a strong currency, and now the Bolivar is the most devalued currency in the world. There is a black market for a parallel dollar that changes value hour by hour, which makes it impossible for Venezuelans to access other currencies.

Don’t give money to the Venezuelan government. It is stealing from the people. We must take action to free Venezuela. My homeland is an enslaved nation.

Saraih Lastra

South Jordan