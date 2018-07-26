MOAB — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the Cinema Court Fire that burned eight homes in Moab.

The teen was charged in 7th District Juvenile Court with reckless burning and causing a catastrophe. The name of the teen and additional details about how the fire began were not released.

It was originally reported that the June 12 fire burned a total of 12 structures, including 9 homes. The fast-moving, wind-fueled fire forced the evacuation of approximately 150 people and resulted in several residents and firefighters being treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

At one point, the the Grand County Sheriff's Office had offered a $1,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the fire.