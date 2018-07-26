LAKE POWELL, Kane County — A 47-year-old man died Wednesday trying to recover a boat anchor at Lake Powell's Warm Creek Bay, officials said.

The man was not wearing a life vest when he became entangled in the line, according to Maschelle Zia, a spokeswoman for the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

When he did not resurface, park rangers and family members pulled the man out of the water and tried to resuscitate him, Zia said. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of other family members.