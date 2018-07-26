SALT LAKE CITY — If you still haven’t checked off every — or any — item on your summer bucket list, you’re not alone.

The Holderness family, a prominent YouTube family, recently released “Good Intentions,” a parody of the song “Attention” by Charlie Puth. The parody jokes about how families always start the summer with good intentions, but rarely follow through on their plans.

“We wanted to go hiking, and picnic lunch,” the video says, “but instead we went to Taco Bell.”

The Holderness family first became popular after posting a video version of their family Christmas card, “XMAS Jammies,” in 2013, which got 17 million YouTube views. Since then, they’ve continued to post original music and relatable parodies.

Watch the full video here.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature highlighting family friendly videos.