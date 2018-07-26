BYU men’s tennis placed six student-athletes on the West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2017-2018, the league announced Thursday.

Three Cougars – Matthew Pearce, John Pearce and David Ball – earned Gold Honors (4.00-3.75). Sam Tullis received Silver Honors (3.74-3.50). Bronze Honors (3.49-3.00) were claimed by Jacob Tullis and Sean Hill.

M. Pearce, J. Pearce and S. Tullis are all repeat recipients of the commissioner’s honors. As a team, BYU men’s tennis placed two more student-athletes on the honor roll than it did last season.

Student-athletes’ grades received at WCC institutions qualified them for the award. To be considered for this honor, the following criteria needed to be met:

Individuals must have earned a varsity letter in a sport the conference determined a champion in the recently completed academic year. The cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 must be based on a 4.0 scale. The individuals must have successfully completed an average of at least 12 graded credit hours (non-pass-fail hours) per term.

For the full release, visit the WCC website.