BYU men’s tennis placed six student-athletes on the West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2017-2018, the league announced Thursday.
Three Cougars – Matthew Pearce, John Pearce and David Ball – earned Gold Honors (4.00-3.75). Sam Tullis received Silver Honors (3.74-3.50). Bronze Honors (3.49-3.00) were claimed by Jacob Tullis and Sean Hill.
M. Pearce, J. Pearce and S. Tullis are all repeat recipients of the commissioner’s honors. As a team, BYU men’s tennis placed two more student-athletes on the honor roll than it did last season.Comment on this story
Student-athletes’ grades received at WCC institutions qualified them for the award. To be considered for this honor, the following criteria needed to be met:
- Individuals must have earned a varsity letter in a sport the conference determined a champion in the recently completed academic year.
- The cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 must be based on a 4.0 scale.
- The individuals must have successfully completed an average of at least 12 graded credit hours (non-pass-fail hours) per term.
For the full release, visit the WCC website.