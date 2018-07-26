Sixteen members of the Utah State track and field programs were honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for their performance both athletically and academically during the 2017-18 season, it was announced Thursday morning.

Combining their accomplishments both in the classroom and on the field of competition during the recently completed academic year, these 16 Aggies were part of a group of 1,498 men and women who earned Division I USTFCCCA All-Academic accolades.

Additionally, All-Academic Team honors for the 2018 NCAA Division I Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field seasons were announced by the USTFCCCA. Both of Utah State’s men’s and women’s programs were recognized.

A total of 361 Division I teams were honored by the USTFCCCA for their academics, including 220 on the women’s side and 141 men’s programs. The Aggie women had a cumulative GPA of 3.56, while the men carried a 3.20.

The highest cumulative GPA of any team belonged to San Francisco’s women’s program for the third-consecutive year. The Dons maintained a 3.76 GPA under head coach Helen Lehman-Winters. On the men’s side, Lipscomb and Marist College tied with a GPA of 3.53.

The Scholar Teams of the Year went to Florida’s men’s team and Georgia’s women’s program. In order to be in contention for the Scholar Team of the Year, a program must finish highly at the respective national championship meet and have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.00.

The eight individuals honored by the USTFCCCA on the women’s side for the Aggies included seniors Mia Estes, Olivia Moriconi and Tylee Newman-Skinner; juniors Kashley Carter, Tavia Dutson and Cierra Simmons; sophomore Maia Garren and freshman Jordan Brandt. They were part of 874 women lauded by the USTFCCCA.

Estes has now earned the honor four times in her career, while Carter has been recognized three times.

Seniors Jordan Beutler, Spencer Fehlberg, David Hirschmann and Brady Martin; juniors Adam Hendrickson and Sam Nelson; and sophomores Samuel Coleman and Brody Smith were honored on the men’s side for Utah State. A total of 624 men from across the country were singled out.

Beutler has now earned USTFCCCA All-Academic accolades on three separate occasions.

USC’s Michael Norman, Colorado State’s Mostafa Hassan, Michigan’s Ben Flanagan and Memphis’ Luke Vaughn were tabbed the Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year in Division I track and field by the USTFCCCA.

Missouri’s Karissa Schweizer, Arkansas’ Lexi Jacobus, Boise State’s Allie Ostrander and Georgia’s Keturah Orji were selected as the Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year in Division I track and field by the USTFCCCA.

Scholar-Athletes of the Year were selected as the highest finishing performers at the NCAA Division I Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships who achieved All-Academic status. Those athletes who won individual NCAA titles ranked higher in the tie-breaking process and cumulative GPA is weighed as the final advantage.

Separate awards are given to track athletes and field athletes for the indoor and outdoor seasons, hence the four categories.

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Team, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards:

For the indoor season, they must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org. For the outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships, including preliminary rounds.