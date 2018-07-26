PROVO — Provo police are investigating whether distracted driving contributed to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash earlier this month.

On July 3, about 11:35 p.m., Mark Olsen, 56, was hit and killed by an 18-year-old driver while crossing Center Street near 750 West.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court, Olsen was crossing the road about 15 to 20 feet away from the nearest crosswalk, but he was in a well-lit area.

The driver of a Volkswagen Passat, who turned 18 less than two months earlier, told police that "he looked down at his speedometer and when he looked back to the road (his) vehicle collided with a male," the warrant states.

Police conducted blood and urine tests on the driver, and the man tested positive for having THC in his system, according to the warrant. Court documents do not say how much marijuana was found in the man's system or if it was enough to cause significant impairment.

The search warrant was written to go through the man's phone to determine if he may have been using it just prior to the crash.

Detectives described the driver as being cooperative with police.