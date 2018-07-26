BYU women's soccer had 17 student-athletes selected to the West Coast Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for 2017-18, the league announced Thursday.

Madie Siddoway Gates, Makaylie Moore, Stephanie Ney, Bizzy Bowen, Brittain Steiner, Josie Guinn and Brynlee Welch Buhler received Gold Honors (4.00-3.75).

Lizzy Braby, Kayci Griffin and Elise Flake earned Silver Honors (3.74-3.50). Seven more Cougars — Alyssa Jefferson, Mikayla Colohan, Rachel Bingham Lyman, Cameron Tucker, Hannah Clark, Sabrina Macias Davis and Danika Bowman Serassio — claimed Bronze Honors (3.49-3.00).

Gates, Ney, Bowen, Steiner, Buhler, Braby, Griffin, Flake, Jefferson, Clark and Serassio were all named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll last year. Gates led the team with a 3.88 GPA while studying psychology.

More than 1,000 WCC student-athletes received honors for the seventh year in a row. This year, more than 1,430 student-athletes qualified to be a recipient, making it the fifth-consecutive season a conference record has been set.

Student-athletes' grades received at WCC institutions qualified them for the award.

To be placed on the honor roll athletes needed to have earned a varsity letter in a sport and earn a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, while completing an average of at least 12 graded credit hours per term.

