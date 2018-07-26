WEST JORDAN — A 48-year-old man was in critical condition with "very significant burns" after lighting himself on fire Thursday.

About 12:30 p.m., a man walked to a 7-Eleven, 6990 S. Redwood Road, paid for gas, and then used the gas pump to pour gas on himself, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. The man then lit himself on fire and walked to a nearby park strip.

A West Jordan officer happened to be driving by the store just after the fire started. He stopped and grabbed an extinguisher from his vehicle to help other bystanders put the fire out, Holt said.

The man was combative toward bystanders, Holt said, as he apparently did not want them to put the fire out. The man suffered severe burns on mostly his waist down, but also on his arms, Holt said. Investigators believe, based on statements the man was making, that he purposely lit himself on fire in a suicide attempt.

No one else was injured. The gas pump at the convenience store suffered minor damage and the grass fire started by the man was extinguished quickly.

Several resources are available to those contemplating suicide:

National Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

UNI Crisis line: 801-587-3000

Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI): www.nami.org

Parent Resource Program:www.jasonfoundation.com/community/

The SafeUT app will connect someone directly with a crisis line, as well.