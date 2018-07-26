SALT LAKE CITY — Still recovering from Pioneer Day? Don’t rest too long — it’s another big weekend for large public gatherings. Shania Twain is bringing her Now Tour to Salt Lake City, “Newsies” is coming to move theaters (in Broadway musical form) and the LoveLoud festival is descending upon Rice-Eccles Stadium. But wait, there’s more! Read on.

‘Newsies’ on the big screen

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Newsies” is coming to select movie theaters for two nights only. Actor Jeremy Jordan, whose turn as main character Jack Kelly earned him a Tony nomination in 2012, reprises his role here. Other performers from the original cast also returned for these shows, which were filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood in 2016. July 26 at 7 p.m., July 28 at 12:55 and 4 p.m., select theaters, prices vary (fathomevents.com).

Provided by Disney Theatrical Productions "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" comes to select movie theaters July 26 and 28.

Tour de France viewing party

The Tour de France’s stage 19 — one of its final and most important stages — will be broadcast at Cotopaxi’s downtown Salt Lake City headquarters. The free party will include coffee, doughnuts, raffle prizes and awards. Spots are limited, so attendees are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite. July 27, 7:30-9:30 a.m., 74 Main St., free (385-528-0855, eventbrite.com).

LoveLoud festival

Briana Scroggins, For the Deseret News Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, speaks during the LoveLoud Festival at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. He created the festival to promote acceptance and support to individuals in the LGBTQ community.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be among the guests at this year’s LoveLoud festival, it was announced on Wednesday. Now in its second year, LoveLoud aims to raise money for LGBTQ organizations and combat youth suicide. Performers will include Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Tyler Glenn, among many others. July 28, 3:30 p.m., 451 S. 1400 East, $29.50-$99.50 (loveloudfest.com).

The African Festival

Head to Liberty Park on Saturday for the African Festival. An initiative from the local nonprofit United Africans of Utah, the African Festival “celebrates and promotes African tradition, culture, heritage and customs” while exposing African small business, according to its Facebook page. The festival will include African food, music, crafts, fashion and poetry. July 28, noon-8 p.m., 900 S. 600 East, free (africanfestival.theuau.org).

Shania Twain at Vivint Arena

OK, so you’re a rocket scientist. That don’t impress her much. Country-pop legend Shania Twain is coming to Vivint Arena as part of her Now Tour. Twain’s 2017 album, “Now,” was her first album since 2002’s chart-topping “Up!” (She hardly ever tours, so see her while you can.) July 28, doors at 7 p.m., concert at 8, 301 S. Temple, $26.95-$274.99 (vivintarena.com).