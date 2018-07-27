SALT LAKE CITY — Hot Cheetos and Takis may not be so healthy for you.

A mother from Memphis, Tennessee, recently shared with her local news station, WREG-TV, that her daughter, who regularly ate Hot Cheetos and Takis, suffered from stomach pains and, eventually, had surgery to remove her gallbladder.

The mother, Rene Craighead, told WREG-TV that her daughter suffered stomach pains from eating the snacks. Her daughter ate four bags per week.

"She loves them. Every time I go out she says, 'Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.' I want to make her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her," Craighead said.

But one day, Craighead noticed her daughter began to feel sick to her stomach.

"I was surprised that my daughter was sick like that," the mother said.

Craighead brought her daughter to the hospital, which led to her gallbladder removal.

Craighead said a doctor told her the hot chips created the stomach problems.

Medical professionals did not link the gallbladder problems with those foods, though, according to CBS News. Rather, they said obesity is more likely to impact gallstones.

In fact, recent medical research shows "there are no convincing data that such specific foods cause, perpetuate, or reactivate peptic ulcers,” according to CBS.

But Dr. Cary Cavender, a gastroenterologist, told WREG-TV that spicy snacks regularly upset children's stomachs.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," Cavender told the station. "We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily."

A Takis representative told Newsweek the food should be consumed in moderation.

"Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet,” the representative said. "Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."

Frito-Lay, which sells Cheetos, also released a statement.

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

Hot Cheetos and Takis rose to popularity in 2012, according to USA Today. Schools went as far as to ban the snacks from their facilities because they were deemed “unhealthy and disruptive,” USA Today reported.

“That sparked a black market at some schools, with Takis becoming an underground currency,” according to USA Today.