SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Renna saw a man walking down the street with a T-shirt from “The Sandlot," but the fan, according to Renna, had no idea Renna was pictured on that shirt.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us, and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” he tweeted.

Renna’s tweeted photo shows him posing with two fans, one of whom is wearing a T-shirt that includes Renna’s most famous character, Hamilton "Ham" Porter, yelling at Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry), the main character of the film.

The shirt reads, “You’re killing me, Smalls!”

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

Anyone who knows of “The Sandlot” will recognize the quote.

But apparently, not everyone recognizes Renna.

Renna’s tweet easily achieved viral status, corralling more than 14,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in a 24-hour span.

Renna has had several acting roles since the film dropped 25 years ago. He appeared in “Boston Legal” and “The X-Files.” And, more recently, he appeared in the Netflix original show “Glow.”

The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to the movie earlier this year by performing the legendary scene in which Porter smacks a home run into their neighbor's yard, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“The Sandlot” was actually filmed in Utah. Filmmakers chose Glendale Park in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Film Commission dedicated a plaque at the park five years ago.

“I literally walked into a three-dimensional representation of my own mind. I about fainted,” said David Mickey Evans, who wrote, directed and narrated the film. “It was incredible. I just sat there, turning around looking at everything for hours.”