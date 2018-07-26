BYU women’s volleyball had nine student-athletes selected to the West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2017-18 academic year, the league announced Thursday.

Sara Hamson and Kennedy Eschenberg earned Gold Honors (4.00-3.75), Mary Lake and Roni Jones-Perry collected Silver Honors (3.74-3.50) and Lyndie Haddock-Eppich, Lacy Haddock, Cosy Burnett, Sydnie Martindale and McKenna Miller received Bronze Honors (3.49-3.00).

The WCC recognized more than 1,000 student-athletes for the seventh-consecutive year from 10 schools for balancing academic excellence and athletic success. More than 1,430 athletes qualified for the award this year, establishing a conference record for the fifth-straight season.

To be named to the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a varsity letter in a sport where the WCC crowned a champion in the 2017-18 season while maintaining a 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) or better and completing an average of 12 graded credit hours per term.

For the full release, visit the WCC website.