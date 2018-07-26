SALT LAKE CITY — The Mountain West Conference staged its media days this week in Las Vegas amid considerable optimism. There’s good reason for that, beyond the usual hoo-hah: The league is still alive to tell its story.

That’s no small accomplishment.

Surviving an era of opportunism and betrayal, backdoor dealing and espionage, is reason enough to smile. This will be the 20th season for the conference. It can officially drop “fledgling” from its bio. The MWC may not be the 122-year-old Big Ten, but it’s not the long-deceased Southwest Conference, either. All conferences have changed in 20 years and some have disappeared. The WAC, Big East and Big West have eliminated football. Meanwhile, the MWC has survived raids by bigger conferences and lived to tell.

“It’s hard to believe that this the 20th season of the Mountain West Conference,” commissioner Craig Thompson said.

“When it started,” said San Diego State coach Rocky Long, who was then the head coach at New Mexico, “I didn’t think anybody thought it would be what it is.”

Missing from this week’s media confab were three of the four teams that went the farthest in the league’s history. Utah, BYU and TCU were nowhere to be found. Only latecomer Boise State remained. What lies ahead is anyone’s guess. The changing broadcast landscape is making all conferences jumpy. Look no further than this week’s media event for proof. It was aired on Facebook. The MWC has aired games on both Facebook and Twitter.

Social media: It’s not just for snarky comments anymore.

Thompson relates that in the first MWC season, there were several future Hall of Fame coaches, including LaVell Edwards (BYU), Fisher DeBerry (Air Force) and John Robinson (UNLV). Other luminaries that year included Sonny Lubick (CSU), Ted Tollner (SDSU) and Ron McBride (Utah).

Ravell Call, Deseret News BYU coach LaVell Edwards is congratulated by Utah coach Ron McBride after BYU's 34-27 win in 2000. The legendary figures were two of the the Mountain West Conference football coaches when the league originally began play in 1999.

Thompson was fully aware of what he had.

“I said, ‘Look, if these guys all leave at once, nobody’s going to know who’s in the league, and who coaches in this league,’” Thompson said on Tuesday. “They didn’t leave all at once.”

There were times in 2010 and 2011, as realignment raged, that the future of the conference was shaky. Utah had announced it was leaving for the Pac-12. BYU, never happy with the league’s financial arrangement, went independent. TCU didn’t join the MWC until 2005, but it won four championships in seven years before jumping to the Big 12.

If Utah, TCU and BYU had stayed in the Mountain West, would it be a power conference today? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) July 26, 2018

But Thompson was prepared. When bigger conferences raided his teams, he raided the smaller WAC. Utah’s and BYU’s departure brought the arrival of Boise State. When TCU left after the 2011 season, the MWC added Fresno State, Nevada and Hawaii. San Jose State and Utah State soon arrived, bringing the headcount to 12.

Throughout the years, the conference has held its place. In the BCS era, it was the top “mid-major” football conference eight times, and No. 2 four others. It has done well enough that when asked last fall about considering BYU as a returnee, Thompson said, “BYU has not recently been discussed as a potential member.”

He went on to say the current 12-team model “works quite well.”

On Tuesday he reiterated his point, saying in football, the league would likely expand to 14 or remain where it is.

“I liken where we are in 2018 to where we were in 2003-04ish,” Thompson said. “When we started the league in 1999, we knew it would take four or five years to mature and get our programs — football particularly — where we could compete for a BCS berth. And we did that. Utah played Pitt in the Fiesta Bowl first.

“I think that we’re at the point right now that we can probably pause, catch our breath, because we’re on a steady course of where we want to be. Again, in football now, win the Mountain West championship and you’ll be in heavy consideration for a New Year’s Eve berth. ...I think the league now, with its current membership, is in a solid position.”

Twenty years later, that’s everything a conference can ask for.